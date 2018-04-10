YMCA of Marquette County begins construction on Youth Center

MARQUETTE — The YMCA of Marquette County is celebrating the start of a new project — the organization is bringing back the Youth Center. The Youth Center was first built in 1999, but was replaced with non-conforming locker rooms in 2014.

The YMCA has now raised 100 percent of the funds necessary to contract Gundlach Champion to renovate the locker rooms back to a Youth Center. The project is estimated to cost $72,000 with an additional $8,000-9,000 dedicated the interior, such as a bouldering wall and computers.

According to Michelle Butler, the chair of the YMCA Board, all of the funds raised were designated specifically for the Youth Center. The area is not just space for older children in the community, but it is a testament to the success of reorganization efforts.

“We’re definitely being financially responsible now. That’s why we’re even more excited, because it’s already paid for,” said Jenna Zdunek, the CEO of the YMCA of Marquette County.

“All of our vendors, everybody that we’ve worked with has been very receptive to the fact that we’re working for the greater good of the community,” added Bulter. “When you see the light at the end of the tunnel, it’s like the sunshine outside. You get excited, and you know you’re going to make it work.”

The renovated Youth Center will house the Before and After School Program, Snow Days and Summer Day Camp. It will also be a space for 11-17 year-olds to hang out on the nights and weekends.

Construction on the 6,000-7,000 square foot space is expected to be completed by the beginning of June.