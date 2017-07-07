UPDATE: Officer not injured in two-vehicle accident

UPDATE — Friday, July 7, 2017 11:20 a.m. ET

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office says an officer involved in a two-vehicle accident Thursday evening was not injured.

The accident occurred at 5:15 p.m. on US-2 near Ninth Avenue in Quinnesec. Police say a 19-year-old Quinnesec man turning onto Ninth Avenue did so right in front of an oncoming police cruiser.

The police cruiser hit the pickup in the rear passenger side, disabling both vehicles. No serious injuries were reported.

The driver of the pickup truck was found at fault in the accident. He was not issued a citation.

At this time, the accident remains under investigation.

