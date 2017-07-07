Man arrested on charge of assault with intent to commit murder

FORSYTH TOWNSHIP — A Gwinn man has been arrested on several felony charges, including assault with intent to commit murder.

The Forsyth Township Police Department took Andre Sean Moore of Gwinn into custody Thursday afternoon. He faces additional charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and domestic violence.

Police say his arrest stems from an incident that occurred Sunday on the 100 block of Warrior. The Chocolay Township Police Department and the Michigan State Police assisted the Forsyth Township Police Department during Moore’s arrest.

Stay with ABC10UP.com for more information on this developing story.