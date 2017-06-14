Rep. Bergman recalls experience at ballpark shooting

WASHINGTON D.C. — One of the many members of congress at the baseball field that was attacked by a lone gunman Wednesday morning was Michigan’s First Congressional District rep, Congressman Jack Bergman.

Representative Bergman spoke by phone with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos shortly after the shooting. The former marine told him that he was standing next to the batting cage when he heard gunshots.

Bergman says the shooter, identified as James Hodgkinson of Belleville, Illinois, was hidden behind the third base dugout.

“He was outside chain-linked fence because those gates are locked,” said Rep. Bergman about the shooter. “He was moving towards the backstop, so those of us who had sought cover behind the first base dugout got around the end and got into the first base dugout because the cement would’ve at least deflected the rounds,” Bergman told ABC News.

Bergman concluded the interview by saying the safety and security of the group and the sharing of the experience will help everyone get through the experience. Rep. Bergman is a very close friend of Rep. Steve Scalise, who is listed in critical condition after being shot in the hip.

You can watch Rep. Bergman’s interview by clicking HERE.