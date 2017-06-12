Company says pipeline is ‘fit for service’

ST. IGNACE — According to a recent test by Enbridge, Line 5, the oil pipeline that runs beneath the Straits of Mackinac, is fit for service.

Enbridge conducted a hydrotest on the west segment of the Line 5 crossing at the Straits of Mackinac on June 10th. Enbridge uses hydrostatic tests to verify the safety of their pipelines.

The west segment’s operating pressure was tested up to 1200 psi. According to Enbridge, that is far above the daily operating pressure.

Enbridge stated the safe operation and maintenance of their pipelines is their top priority. They will conduct a second round of tests along the Eastern Straits segment later this week.