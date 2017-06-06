Cocaine bust nets three arrests

SAULT STE. MARIE — Three people from Grand Rapids are facing multiple felony drug charges after they were arrested Friday in Sault Ste. Marie.

The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Taskforce (Tri-Dent) arrested Montel Burch, 21, Enrico Hernandez, 20, and Desiree Castle, 22. Tri-Dent Detectives purchased cocaine from Hernandez and Burch.

Officers executed a search warrant at a local hotel, where they found a large amount of cocaine, marijuana, drug packaging material, money and a digital scale. While she was being booked into jail, Castle was found to be in possession of LSD and ecstasy.

Sault Ste. Marie and Sault Tribe Police Departments assisted at the scene.