Police make arrest after high speed chase across state lines

Posted By: JT May 23, 2017

IRON MOUNTAIN — A Green Bay man has been arrested on seven charges after he was involved in a vehicle pursuit with police May 13th.

Ziak Vang, 33, faces the following charges:

1. Controlled Substance: Methamphetamine
2. Police Officer- Fleeing Third Degree
3. Police Officer- Fleeing Third Degree
4. Tampering with Evidence
5. Police Officer Resisting/Obstructing
6. Controlled Substance Marijuana
7. Reckless Riving

Vang led the Iron Mountain Police Department in a high-speed vehicle pursuit from the Midtown Mall and into Wisconsin. The pursuit ended when Vang fled into a wooded area in Marinette County.

He was arrested by the Marinette County Sheriff’s Department on a probation/parole detainer. Vang has since been transferred to the Brown County (Wisc.) Jail on the detainer.

He will be extradited back to Michigan once his Wisconsin criminal charges are complete.

