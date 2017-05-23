Police make arrest after high speed chase across state lines

IRON MOUNTAIN — A Green Bay man has been arrested on seven charges after he was involved in a vehicle pursuit with police May 13th.

Ziak Vang, 33, faces the following charges:

1. Controlled Substance: Methamphetamine

2. Police Officer- Fleeing Third Degree

3. Police Officer- Fleeing Third Degree

4. Tampering with Evidence

5. Police Officer Resisting/Obstructing

6. Controlled Substance Marijuana

7. Reckless Riving

Vang led the Iron Mountain Police Department in a high-speed vehicle pursuit from the Midtown Mall and into Wisconsin. The pursuit ended when Vang fled into a wooded area in Marinette County.

He was arrested by the Marinette County Sheriff’s Department on a probation/parole detainer. Vang has since been transferred to the Brown County (Wisc.) Jail on the detainer.

He will be extradited back to Michigan once his Wisconsin criminal charges are complete.