Gun theft suspects face trial in federal court

MARQUETTE — Two of the three men involved in a robbery last December could be headed to trial in federal court.

Alexander Santiago, 18, and Juan Pereyra, 18, have been charged with stealing firearms from a licensed dealer and conspiracy to steal firearms from a licensed dealer. The two men are accused of stealing three pistols from the Northwoods Trading Post in Hancock in the early morning hours of December 10th, 2016.

Both men, along with the third suspect, Jake Hugall, 19, were students at Finlandia prior to their arrest. Following the incident, they were all banned from campus.

Santiago and Pereyra are scheduled to appear in court June 19th, 2017 for a pre-trial hearing.