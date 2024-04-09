Visit Keweenaw Announces Winners of the First Spring Photo Contest

Spring in the Copper Country can be a beautiful place for those willing to explore past the salted roads. Visit Keweenaw recently wrapped up its spring photo contest for the first time. The contest encouraged residents to get out early in the season and capture the region’s transition from winter into spring. The contest awarded three contestants with Keweenaw Cash.

First Place winner by Colton Haataja was captured on Lake Superior Ice Wanes under a Spring Sunrise, taken at Brunnette Park on Gay Lac La Belle Road.

Runner-up Chris Guibert’s photo shows that spring thaw over the Bete Grise Preserve on a clear blue sky day.

Third Place captured the elusive Northern Lights over the Hungarian Falls by John Lothian.

Those interested in viewing the photo contest winning shots can find more details here.

Congratulations to everyone who participated in the photo contest, and keep exploring the Keweenaw.