Michigan school shooter’s parents sentenced

8 hours ago Jessica Potila 
James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of the Oxford High School shooter, were each sentenced to 10-15 years in prison on Tuesday with credit of just over two years for time served.

Oakland County Judge Cheryl Matthews sentenced James and Jennifer months after both were convicted on four counts of involuntary manslaughter related to the shooting.

Their son opened fire at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021, killing four students – Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana, Madisyn Baldwin and Justin Shilling – and injuring six other students and a teacher.

Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty to the murders of his four classmates and was sentenced in December. He is appealing his life sentence.

