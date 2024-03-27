Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly Seeks More Volunteers to Help Serve Easter to Seniors

Easter meals with Little Brother’s friends of the Elderly are a special occasion that everyone can enjoy. The local senior programs organization invites the community to share a meal, help out with dinner, and enjoy the company of the copper country’s elders on Easter Sunday.

“We have entertainment, and our tables are all decorated. We have flowers ready to give out to all the elders as they leave. And we also have goodie bags for everyone. So, it’s a great time. We’re gonna have a traditional hand meal with roasted potatoes, sweet potatoes, and desserts.” – Danielle Dolby, Activities Coordinator, Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly

Little Brothers serves thousands of seniors during the holidays thanks to hundreds of volunteers. Who works in the kitchen preparing and cooking delicious food, serves and sets up the dining room for elderly friends, entertains with music and other talents, and drives many miles to drop off dinner to seniors who are homebound. This weekend LBFE says their biggest needs are for helping serve and clean up, and for drivers.

“We want to thank our community for everything they do for our elders and the people that we serve. And we’re so appreciative of everybody who gets involved.” – Danielle Dolby, Activities Coordinator, Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly

Little Brothers friends of the elderly say that volunteering with the organization has brought joy to many people in the community. They also add that they know the holidays are very busy, and even if it’s only for a couple of hours, volunteering with the family on Sunday can be the highlight of the holiday. Those interested in volunteering for Easter Sunday meal sites and deliveries can sign up online. Seniors can also call the Hancock office to RSVP a spot at a meal site.

Little brothers will accept hams, candies, and desserts until tomorrow. Those that plan to drop off a dessert to a meal site should call the LB-FE Hancock Office to let them know where your donation will end up.

Volunteer Sign Up

Seniors RSVP for meal sites by calling the LB-FE Hancock Office at 906 482 6944