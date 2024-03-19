The Marquette Regional History Center’s Postcard Show

The Marquette Regional History Center is excited to announce a unique event: A Postcard Show! Are you a collector of vintage postcards? If so, you are invited to a special gathering dedicated to this popular collectable. This event is open to all, providing a platform for collectors to showcase and discuss their postcard collections.

The postcard affair will take place at the History Center’s gathering hall on Saturday, May 4, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. The History Center is also currently seeking enthusiasts who would like to set up a table and display their collection. If you or someone you know is interested, please contact the MRHC at 906-226-3571.

There is no fee to exhibit, but you must register by April 26th. Trading is encouraged at the event, and collectors are welcome to sell from their tables. While there is no admission fee, there is a suggested donation of $5 to support the program. So snatch up your postcards and get ready to display your wares at the MRHC’s Postcard Show!