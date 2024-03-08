Vaccination urgency in Houghton County

Houghton County residents are at risk for vaccine–preventable infections. Vaccine rates in Houghton County are among the lowest in Michigan according to the Western Upper Peninsula Health Department. These include vaccines for infections such as measles, mumps, rubella, whooping cough, chicken pox, meningitis, pneumonia, and polio.

A recent outbreak of measles in downstate Michigan demonstrates that such infections are still a threat to our communities when immunizations are not up to date. With students and families traveling during spring break, now is a good time to consider becoming vaccinated for these illnesses, according to the health department.

Dr. Robert S. Van Howe, health department medical director stated, “The vaccination rate in Houghton County is well below what is needed to protect the community from an outbreak. The best protection against infection is vaccination. It will not only protect you, but it will also help protect your neighbor.”

For more information, call the Western Upper Peninsula Health Department at 906–482–7382.