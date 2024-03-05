More measles cases detected in Michigan

Three measles cases have now been detected in Michigan.

The cases were identified in Wayne and Washtenaw counties and are unrelated to one another.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services urges residents to make sure they are up to date on measles vaccinations.

“If you are not vaccinated for measles, get vaccinated as quickly as you can. We are seeing increased cases of measles abroad and outbreaks of measles across the United States in the setting of declining childhood vaccination rates. Now measles is in Michigan, and it’s important to make sure you protect yourself from this vaccine–preventable disease,” DHHS chief medical executive dr. Natasha Bagdasarian said.

The measles virus can live for up to two hours in the air where the infected person was present. Symptoms of the virus, which can appear up to 21 days after exposure, include: high fever, cough, runny nose, red, watery eyes, tiny white spots on the inner cheeks, gums and roof of the mouth, and a rash that is red, raised and blotchy which usually begins on the face and spread to the trunk, arms and legs.

If you suspect you may have measles, call before visiting a healthcare facility so proper precautions can be taken to prevent the virus from spreading to others.