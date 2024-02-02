Northern Michigan Wildcats eye historic 14th win aiming for undefeated GLIAC record

The Northern Michigan Wildcats Men’s Basketball Team has just secured their 13th consecutive victory, defeating the Ferris State Bulldogs with a score of 83–80. This ties the record set during the 1984–85 season. The wildcats are aiming to remain undefeated in the GLIAC conference and make school history by clinching that elusive 14th win. They’re all set to give it their all tomorrow as they face Lake Superior State in a game scheduled for 3:00 p.m.

Continue Reading