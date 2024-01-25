Visit Keweenaw is accepting applications for its Destination Development Grant Program. The Visitor’s Bureau announced yesterday that it is open to receiving grant proposals from local organizations, municipalities, and non-profits. These proposals should focus on projects that enhance tourism opportunities in their respective communities. In the past, the grant program has supported projects like the installation of interpretive signs on trails to share the region’s history with visitors. Some proposals have also focused on placemaking or enhancing the existing assets of the community. Proposal requests are limited to a maximum of $20,000 and are open to governments and non-profit groups in Houghton and Keweenaw counties. Visit Keweenaw encourages groups to complete their projects by September.

Visit: Destination Development | Visit Keweenaw for more information on the Destination Development Grant Program.

Visit: 2024 Keweenaw Destination Development Program Application Survey (surveymonkey.com) for the Program Application.