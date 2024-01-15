Keweenaw Peninsula’s Portage Lake Lift Bridge snowmobile trails are ready for the season

All of the residents who danced the Heikki Lunta dance for snow this weekend, might have over done it for some. But snowmobile clubs want the snow to keep coming down.

This morning the Keweenaw Peninsula’s snowmobile trails north and south of the Portage Lake Lift Bridge are officially connected, kicking off the snowmobile season.

With more details on how much snow it takes to fill the lift bridge is Keweenaw Bureau reporter Thomas Fournier.