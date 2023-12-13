Celebrate the new year in Houghton with the first–ever Chook Drop!

2 hours ago Selena Potila

Chook is a name for the hardy hat worn by Yoopers and Canadians alike. According to the website Yooperchook.com, the name originated from French explorers, of the 1600s, who navigated the UP. Their hats were called “touques”. Over many years the name has evolved to what Yoopers know as the chooks of today.

As a way to ring in the New Year and celebrate this sturdy warm hat Visit Keweenaw and the City of Houghton have organized a first–of–its–kind Chook Drop. Come out to the Houghton Pier from 11:30 p.m. To Midnight on New Year’s Eve for music by Party Sounds and a classic countdown and drop!

Brave the cold, wear your chooks, and celebrate with family and friends at this first–of–its–kind event!

