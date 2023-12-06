Introduction to our newest anchor

2 hours ago Selena Potila

Jessica Potila introduces our newest anchor, all the way from Buffalo, New York, Rhondaja Denine.

Tags: , ,

More Stories

Benton Harbor woman was sentenced to prison for pandemic fraud schemes

1 hour ago Selena Potila

Sports highlights and lack of deer

2 hours ago Selena Potila

The license of a registered nurse convicted of murder is permanently suspended

2 hours ago Selena Potila

Wildlife Wednesday: Turkeys

3 hours ago Jessica Potila

The Lodge Luxury Suites Restores Former Elk’s Club in Hancock

8 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Ahmeek Ice Rink is getting some much needed improvements

1 day ago Selena Potila

You may have missed

Benton Harbor woman was sentenced to prison for pandemic fraud schemes

1 hour ago Selena Potila

Introduction to our newest anchor

2 hours ago Selena Potila

Sports highlights and lack of deer

2 hours ago Selena Potila

The license of a registered nurse convicted of murder is permanently suspended

2 hours ago Selena Potila

Wildlife Wednesday: Turkeys

3 hours ago Jessica Potila