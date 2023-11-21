Two Benton Harbor men charged with theft of firearms

Darnell Bishop and Dontrell Nance were taken into custody the following day after police found the guns in residences and vehicles associated with the men.

Bishop and Nance allegedly held the Dunham’s store manager at gunpoint after approaching him outside of his home. They then handcuffed and blindfolded the store manager before taking him to a different location where they demanded that he provide security access information for the store.

Bishop then allegedly went to the Dunham’s store and stole more than 120 handguns. Police recovered all but one of the stolen firearms.

ATF Detroit field division special agent in charge James Deir said, quote:

“Dontrelle Nance and Darnell Bishop are getting coal in their stockings this year rather than the 120 plus firearms they tried to steal during an armed robbery attempt of the Dunham’s sporting goods store in Benton Harbor,” end quote.

If convicted, Bishop and Nance face life in prison.