Traffic control changes are coming to the city of Marquette

The following traffic control changes are taking place this afternoon. Motorists are encouraged to use caution while traveling at the following intersections. Advanced warning signs have also been implemented in the area.

The Intersection of Seventh Street and Magnetic Street.

The intersection will become a 4-way stop with stop signs at all four corners of the intersection. The current traffic signals will be left in place but covered to make them inoperable.

The Intersection of Seventh Street and College Avenue.

The Intersection will become a 2-way stop with stop signs placed on College Ave. Seventh Street will be open for free flow northbound and southbound traffic on Seventh Street at College Avenue. The current traffic signals will be left in place but covered to make them inoperable.

The Intersection of Hebard Court and College Avenue Street.

The Intersection will become a 4-way Stop with Stop signs at all four corners of the intersection.

As a reminder, College Avenue from Seventh Street to Hebard Court will remain closed.