A Direct Statement from Don Gladwell, President of Negaunee Little League

The Negaunee Little League Junior baseball team is bringing home the Little League state championship trophy by beating Muskegon Roosevelt Park team 8-4.

Negaunee opened the scoring in the bottom half of the first inning when Evan Dellangelo doubled, stole 3rd then stole home to take a 1-0 lead after one. Negaunee tacked on another run in the second inning and another two runs to take a 4-0 lead after 3 innings of play. Dellangelo, winning pitcher, was able to quiet Roosevelt Park’s offense (who mercied every team they played in the tournament). Max Frustaglio came in as relief pitcher in the 5th. Negaunee added another run in the fifth inning after Vince Tincknell hit a single and Mason Swenor hit a long single to the fence scoring Tincknell.

In the 6th inning it seemed the wheels may be coming off as Negaunee had three errors in a row along with some key hits for Roosevelt Park as they plated 4 runs before Frustaglio settled in to retire the side and Negaunee had a one run lead 5-4.

But these young men didn’t hang there heads. They came out swinging. Brayden Gleason hit a double and steals third, Killian Ryan hits a stand up double to score Gleason. Ryan takes third on a passed ball then scores on a long sacrifice fly by Max Frustaglio. Ethan Gaston is hit by pitch then steals 2nd. Peyton Black doubles scoring Gaston and just like that the Negaunee squad is back on top 8-4 after 6 innings of play.

Then it was all Frustaglio, forcing the Roosevelt Park’s first two batters to ground out, then making a spectacular catch on a line shot back at him to win the game.

This is the first Little League State title in the programs history. Negaunee will now advance to regional tournament to be held in Midland Beginning August 4th.