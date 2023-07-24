Everson Griffen Arrested Under DUI Suspicion

Everson Griffen was arrested on Saturday and charged with three different counts of Driving Under Intoxication (DUI).

The former Minnesota Viking has a history of man vs. self and man vs. world conflicts.

During the prime of his career in 2018, Griffen jumped out of an ambulance while being sent to the hospital under a mental health evaluation. It was later revealed by Hotel Ivy staff, where Griffen had stayed, that he threatened to shoot someone if he was not allowed access to his room.

In 2021, he posted a weapon on Instagram, claiming that people were after him. This drew police to the veteran defensive anchor’s home to conduct a welfare check. Thankfully, Griffen was okay.

As Pro Bowl Defensive End, Griffen totaled 403 tackles, 85.5 sacks and 10 forced fumbles across 12 NFL seasons. While he never retired, Griffen is a free agent who hasn’t played for a team since 2021. The 35-year-old has time to turn his life around, even if his football window is closing.