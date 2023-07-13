VET VISITS WITH DR. HUNT – THC GUMMIES AND DOGS

23 hours ago Alexis Baumann

Our fourth segment of Vet Visits w/ Dr. Hunt, he discusses THC edibles and dogs. How they react and the next steps to take when something occurs.

Dr. Tim Hunt is a very knowledgeable veterinarian and shows compassion when dealing with all animals.  He even won America’s Favorite Veterinarian Contest in 2014, and it’s no surprise why.

He is over at Bayshore Veterinary Hospital in Harvey, MI where he cares for all of his patients.

View the Segment here:

Vet Visits with Dr. Hunt – THC GUMMIES AND DOGS – YouTube

