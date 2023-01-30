Escanaba Couple Killed in Semi Truck Accident in Garden Township Last Friday

An Escanaba couple was killed in a traffic crash Friday in Delta County’s Garden Township. State Police investigators say a semi-truck westbound on US-2 lost control, and slid across the centerline, and struck an oncoming white SUV head-on. The occupants of the white SUV, 47-year-old Gerald Weaver and 46-year-old Tara Weaver, were pronounced dead at the scene. The crash left the semi trailer blocking the roadway. It was struck by a black SUV driven by a 38-year-old man from Oshkosh. He had to be extricated from the wreck, and was hospitalized with multiple broken bones. Two additional vehicles also hit the trailer, but no injuries were reported from those secondary crashes. The driver of the semi-truck is from Canada. He was not injured. The investigation into the crash continues. A State Police release noted that speed and driving too fast for conditions are considered to have been factors in the crash.