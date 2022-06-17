Houghton and Hancock Accept Historic Landmark Plaques for the Portage Lake Lift Bridge
Today the Portage Lake Lift Bridge earned a new milestone achievement. This morning ASCE Society President, Dennis Truax presented Houghton City Clerk Ann Volrath and Hancock Mayor Paul LaBine with placards commemorating the lift bridge as a National Historic Civil Engineering Landmark. A small crowd gathered at Bridgeview Park in Houghton heard from Michigan’s DOT Director Paul Ajegba, ASCE-Michigan Section President, Andrew Russell, MDOT Ishpeming TSC Engineer, Alan Anderson and one of the designers of the lift bridge, Tom D’Arcy. Who traveled back to the area from his home in Texas for the special occasion.
MTU alum, Emma Beachy and Michael Prast, helped to get the lift bridge its nomination as a landmark while they attended Michigan Tech Professor, Tess Ahlborn’s classes. Both feel a connection to the bridge after living in the area, and understanding the humble job of being a civil engineer.