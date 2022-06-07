Bridgefest in Houghton and Hancock Returning Next Week

HOUGHTON/HANCOCK – Bridge Fest is returning to the Copper Country in grand style. The festival celebrates the region’s famous Portage Lake Lift Bridge. Attendees can choose from a list of events for the family, including live music, a water ski show on the canal, and of course fireworks. Most of the weekend’s events will be held in Kestner Park on the Houghton side of the Portage Canal. But there are plenty of things to do, even at the Keweenaw Chevy dealership on the south end of Houghton.

“We’re really excited. With being out of it for two years, Ithink it’s a good thing to be apart of. And I think there’s gonna be a lot of people that come out and check out all the event next weekend. So, I’ve been here for the last eight years, and the thing I like most about Bridg Fest is the parade. It’s fun to walk through the parade, with all our employees, throw out the candy, and seeing all the kids and parents screaming at you as you walk through, that have been customers of ours for many years.” – Brandon Schlief, Keeweenaw Chevy General Manager

The official dedication of the Portage Lake Lift Bridge as a historic engineering monument next Friday marks a special moment for the people in the Keweenaw. And this year’s parade is sure to be the talk of the town, as groups have already begun planning their floats. Kids of all ages can check out emergency vehicles from around the area with a touch a truck event. Music will be provided by Wolf Tracks DJ service.

“And of course our Touch-a-Truck that we do here at the dealership. We’ll clear off all of our cars off the lot, and bring in a lot local businesses with the big pay loaders, excavators, race cars, military equipment, firetrucks. The kids get to come out and play, one each one of those. And we have some snacks here that we provide. And then there’s a petting zoo, and that type of deal. SO that should be a lot of fun here at the dealership. And then the other thing we’re apart of is the Bridge Fest Classic Car and Bike Show that’s going on over in Hancock, at the fairgrounds.” – Brandon Schlief, Keeweenaw Chevy General Manager

Registration for a spot in the parade is still open. Vendor spots at Kestner Park are also available. To register, go to bridgefestfun.com. Organizers hope to see a great turnout in Houghton and Hancock next Thursday and all throughout the weekend. A list of Bridge Fest events can be found on the organization’s web page.