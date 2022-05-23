Keweenaw County Sheriff Seeking Information Regarding a Fuel Theft Last Week

LAC LA BELLE – The Keweenaw County Sheriff is searching for individuals involved in a fuel theft in Lac La Belle. A fuel spill was reported to the sheriff at 2:35 pm, at a commercial fishing operation’s leasing dock, last Thursday. The 275 gallon fuel tank was not in use by the fishing operation. Nearby resident reports suggest, hearing a truck idling in the area around 4 am Thursday morning.

Thieves cut the fuel lines while attempting to siphon the gas. They likely filled containers and spilled fuel on the ground. Then left the remnants of the tank to spill into the lake. Deputies are seeking assistance from the public in identifying the persons involved. Tips can be called into the Keweenaw County Sheriff office at 906-337-0528. The spill has been contained and mitigation efforts are in place.

Keweenaw County Sheriff was assisted by the DNR, EGLE, MJO Contracting with the US Coast guard and Houghton County Emergency Services Coordinator Chris Van Arsdale.