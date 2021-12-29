The Good Times Keep Rocking

A 25,000 dollar grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation means a western U.P. music store can continue the good times. The MEDC grant is part of its Match on Main program. The program helps small businesses like Good Times Music in Houghton in to update their customer service experience or make improvements to the building without needing to make cuts in other areas.

As the only music store in the western Upper Peninsula, Good Times Music serves professional musicians as well as student in high school bands. Bruce Rundman, the owner of Good Times, helps provide the tools of the musical trade to countless artists since they opened their doors in 2004.

Good Times Music was one of two the Upper Peninsula businesses to receive the Match on Main grant. The Ore Dock Brewing Company in Marquette also received funds. They are apart of the 28 businesses from around the state that were awarded the Match on Main grant.

Feature photo credit to Good Times Music