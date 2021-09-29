Ironwood man convicted for firearms possession and assault

An Ironwood man has been convicted for numerous firearm possession charges.

Leroy James Hamm, age 38, was found guilty on 5 felony counts related to firearm possession and assault.

It took the jury only 40 minutes to convict him.

Hamm has 3 prior felony convictions.

During the trial, he admitted to being intoxicated, recently using meth, and not sleeping for several days.

Hamm’s bond has been revoked and he is lodged at the Gogebic County Jail.

He will stay there until the Marquette Branch Prison is not at full capacity