Ironwood man convicted for firearms possession and assault

6 hours ago Marta Berglund

An Ironwood man has been convicted for numerous firearm possession charges.

Leroy James Hamm, age 38, was found guilty on 5 felony counts related to firearm possession and assault.

It took the jury only 40 minutes to convict him.

Hamm has 3 prior felony convictions.

During the trial, he admitted to being intoxicated, recently using meth, and not sleeping for several days.

Hamm’s bond has been revoked and he is lodged at the Gogebic County Jail.

He will stay there until the Marquette Branch Prison is not at full capacity

More Stories

Presque Isle Bandshell under structural review

6 hours ago Marta Berglund

MOHS Reminds The Public of the Dangers of Distracted Driving

9 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

The Calumet Theatre was Shaken Up at Annual Member Meeting

9 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Fire Leaves Home As A Total Loss in Bessemer

11 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

McMillan Man Found Dead in Kennedy Lake

12 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

U.P. communities receive funding for water infrastructure

1 day ago Marta Berglund

You may have missed

Presque Isle Bandshell under structural review

6 hours ago Marta Berglund

Ironwood man convicted for firearms possession and assault

6 hours ago Marta Berglund

MOHS Reminds The Public of the Dangers of Distracted Driving

9 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

The Calumet Theatre was Shaken Up at Annual Member Meeting

9 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Fire Leaves Home As A Total Loss in Bessemer

11 hours ago Jeremy Skiba