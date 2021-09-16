UPAWS Kittens: The Pets of the Week

The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter had an influx of kittens in the last two months.

Now they are looking to find their forever homes.

Take your pick, these kitties are males and females and range from two to four months old.

You can even pick a personality that suits your household.

Some kittens are outgoing and friendly, while others are a little bashful.

One thing is for sure though, each and every one of them is very sweet.

These kitties are ready to go to their forever home.

They are all spayed or neutered and health checks have been completed.

Every kitten has been vaccinated – including a rabies immunization, and is microchipped.

If you’re interested in adopting one of these little guys or gals, contact UPAWS at 906-475-6661.