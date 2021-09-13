Delta County Legacy Fundraiser underway

The Delta County Legacy Fundraiser has begun.

The fundraiser raises money for a number of organizations through silent auctions and direct donations.

This year, funds will be given to four different charities.

First, the Save a Heart program provides AEDs to first responders, senior centers and more. The Feed the Kids Backpack Program will give Delta County schools weekend lunch programs and holiday programs for those in need. Veteran Programs will give food baskets to local veterans on holidays. Finally, Human Needs Programs fills gaps of human needs throughout the community.

To donate, visit Legacy Fundraiser – Campaign (classy.org)

Donations can also be mailed directly to:

The Community Foundation for Delta County

2420 1st Avenue South, Escanaba, MI 49829.