Economic Club of Marquette County returns

The Economic Club of Marquette County is returning this month.

The club aims to provide a social networking scene that fosters economic awareness and education in the community.

The organization has released their speaker agenda for the upcoming year, with the first being Invest UP’s Marty Fittante.

“I think it’s a great platform to highlight where opportunity exists,” said InvestUP’s CEO. “It’s exciting that we’re finally reconvening on September 20th.”

Fittante emphasized that with the expiration of COVID-19 unemployment benefits this weekend, the economic club is more important than ever.

“Whether or not this will help drive some talent towards the workforce, I do know there’s a consensus amongst our membership that this will help,” he said about the expiration of the CARES Act benefits.

Each of the organization’s meetings has a social hour, dinner, and speaker presentation.

To view the schedule or join, visit Marquette Economic Club