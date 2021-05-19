LCSP Seeks Support For Legislation About Workforce Housing

ISHPEMING, Mich – Have you noticed the skyrocketing prices of real estate these days?

Well lucky for you, a bipartisan group of legislators are working to advance some bills that would revigorate the development of housing for the workforce.

“I think we have all been seeing a big increase in demand for different housing types in Marquette and all over the state and country. It’s made the real estate market more competitive and made it harder for the workforce to find housing they can afford which has subsequently impacted businesses,” said Sarah Lucas, CEO Lake Superior Community Partnership. “We are looking at what tools we can make available to local governments so they can encourage new types of government and new housing that would be available to a wide range of incomes.”

Tomorrow, state senators will present legislation and hear testimony from bill supporters.

