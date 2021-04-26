PDSC_8016 A group of wild turkeys along a roadside in Mackinac County is pictured.

Well, Spring has sprung and that means turkey breeding season is right around the corner.

“It’s this time of year that turkeys, especially male turkeys, can become aggressive. Turkeys in the Upper Peninsula have expanded due to people feeding them,” said DNR Deputy Public Information Officer John Pepin. “But during this time a year in breeding season, the males can become aggressive and become defensive and bothersome around people.”

It is recommended to remove any wild life feeders from your property and to scare them away by waving your arms and making loud noises.

Male turkeys will also become territorial while viewing their own reflection.

You can also cover your windows and park vehicles inside or cover them so a turkey doesn’t see its reflection in the hubcaps.

For more information, visit the link below:

DNR – Wildlife (michigan.gov)