Marthaler driving out cancer with walk, fundraiser

MARQUETTE — While the late fall weather may be gray outside, there was plenty of pink inside one local car dealership.

Marthaler Marquette is doing their part to “Drive Cancer Out,” with a fundraiser and walk held Thursday afternoon.

The car dealership is raising breast cancer awareness, and making sure the money collected goes directly back into Upper Peninsula communities.

“Your community members are impacted the most,” said Cassandra Herman, Marketing Manager for Mathaler. “You go about your day-to-day and you don’t think that so many people in the Upper Peninsula do have breast cancer or are struggling with cancer in general, but they are. When you see the amount of people that are signing ribbons ‘in memory of,’ you realize the importance of putting that money right back into the community.”

Those who wish to get involved can do so in several ways.

Sign your name on a ribbon, and Marthaler will donate $5; buying a t–shirt will donate $10, and giving a nominal donation will be matched by Marthaler.

The money raised will go towards three local organizations: the Superior Health Foundation, Cancer Care of Marquette County, and UP Pink Power.

Donations can be made in–person or over the phone throughout the month of October.