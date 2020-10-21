Advice on making a plan to vote

WASHINGTON D.C. (WBUP) — Michigan citizens are being encouraged to make a plan and vote.

Senator Gary Peters (D – Michigan) is the ranking member of the Homeland Security and Governmental affairs committee. Recently he raised concerns about U.S. Postal Service delays and with less than two weeks until the General Election on November 3rd.

Reporter Ronnie Das spoke with the Senator to get any recommendations to make sure our communities voice is heard in this upcoming election.

You can plan ahead by finding your local city clerk or finding the nearest drop box for your ballot.

The Michigan Secretary of State’s office encourages voters to vote early if they can.

To register, update your voter registration, or vote in-person the upcoming general election go to your city of township clerk’s office by 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3rd.

You’ll need to bring your proof of eligibility and residency.