Breaking and entering investigation ongoing

MARQUETTE COUNTY — On Friday afternoon, February 8th, the Michigan State Police Negaunee Post executed a search warrant on a residence located on the 500 block of North 4th Street in Marquette, Michigan.

The search warrant was executed in relation with a Breaking and Entering investigation that occurred at a residence located in Alger County.

As a result of the search, multiple items of stolen property, to include firearms, ammunition, and other weapons have been seized.

This investigation is currently ongoing.