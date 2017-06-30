New Beacon House location revealed

MARQUETTE — One week ago in the midst of the annual Celebrity Golf Classic, the Beacon House announced its new building will be right next to the new UP Health System – Marquette hospital.

We now know where the building will be. A two–acre plot bordering Seventh Street between Washington and Spring Streets is the future home of the facility.

The Marquette City Commission will have to approve the measure. The hospital has agreed to lease the land to the Beacon House for $1 per year.

Beacon House officials say they will need to raise between $4-6 million over the next two years to build the facility. A ceremony to celebrate the land lease agreement will be held next month at the site.