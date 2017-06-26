UPDATE: Suspect identified in retail theft incident

UPDATE — Monday, June 26th, 2017 9:15 a.m. ET

The Ishpeming Police Department has identified the man allegedly involved in a retail fraud incident that occurred last week.

At this time, the incident is still under investigation and will soon be turned over to the Marquette County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

ISHPEMING — Local police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted for stealing a bottle of liquor from a grocery store.

Officers with the Ishpeming Police Department are looking for the man pictured above. He was caught on surveillance video putting a bottle of liquor down the front of his pants and leaving Jubilee Foods in Ishpeming without paying for it around 7:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

An employee tried to stop the subject, but he ran across US-41 and into surrounding woods. He is described as a white male between 5’9″ and 6’0″ tall, skinny build with no teeth. If you have any information on the subject or incident, you are urged to call the Ishpeming Police Department at (906) 486-4416.