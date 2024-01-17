Feeding America visits Marquette

15 hours ago Selena Potila

The Feeding America Western Michigan Food Truck visited Marquette today. Vehicles lined up at the Northern Michigan University Berry Events Center parking lot where volunteers distributed gallons of milk, cheese, pasta, bread rolls, and fresh fruits and vegetables including potatoes, carrots, apples, blueberries and grapefruit free of charge to anyone seeking food.

The Feeding America Mobile Pantry travels to different destinations throughout Michigan each week. To view the schedule and find out when the truck will make a stop near you visit Feeding America West Michigan – Solving hunger in West Michigan and the Upper Peninsula. (feedwm.org)

