Celebrate Finnish culture with the Hobby Horse Hoedown and the Snowflake Challenge

13 hours ago Selena Potila

Now that snow has accumulated on the ground, and plenty more powder on the way. Winter has finally come to the Upper Peninsula. Just in time too, as the Copper Country will soon celebrate winter and Finnish culture during Heikinpaiva. There are still a few more community events before the main festivities.

Keweenaw Bureau reporter Thomas Founrier, has more details, in the video below, on this week’s Hobby Horse Hoedown, and the Snowflake Challenge going past the festival.

