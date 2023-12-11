Protect the Porkies Nearing 10,000 Signature Goal to Stop the Copperwood Mine

Michiganders and visitors to the state flock to the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park for a variety of reasons. Though fantastic hiking trails, and expansive views of the Upper Peninsula’s majestic wilderness are just a couple of reasons. Some of these visitors are even taking action to protect the wilderness state park from environmental harm, as well as the watershed and forests that surround the park.

A group called Protect the Porkies was formed with the mission to protect the Porcupine Mountains and the adjacent North Country Trail. The group believes that the continued construction of the Copperwood Mine in Gogebic County and subsequent operation may open the area to environmental risks. Potentially polluting crucial water sources for thru-hikers on the North Country Trail, as well as harming the ecosystem wilderness state park’s surrounding forests.

The group has put together a petition with of goal of amassing 10,000 signatures. Already the petition has had more than 8,500 individuals sign on. Protect the Porkies plans to deliver to Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s office after collecting another 1,400 signatures.

The group claims environmental risks that Highland Copper’s mining plans and process pose to the region outweigh the economic impact. Noting that the Upper Peninsula’s communities’ economies are growing its base on year-round tourism and emerging technology sectors in the region.

For more information on Protect the Porkies and the group’s petition visit: Petition · Protect the Porkies, Protect Lake Superior— Stop the Chopperwood Mine! · Change.org