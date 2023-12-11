Protect the Porkies Nearing 10,000 Signature Goal to Stop the Copperwood Mine

12 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Michiganders and visitors to the state flock to the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park for a variety of reasons. Though fantastic hiking trails, and expansive views of the Upper Peninsula’s majestic wilderness are just a couple of reasons. Some of these visitors are even taking action to protect the wilderness state park from environmental harm, as well as the watershed and forests that surround the park.
A group called Protect the Porkies was formed with the mission to protect the Porcupine Mountains and the adjacent North Country Trail. The group believes that the continued construction of the Copperwood Mine in Gogebic County and subsequent operation may open the area to environmental risks. Potentially polluting crucial water sources for thru-hikers on the North Country Trail, as well as harming the ecosystem wilderness state park’s surrounding forests.
The group has put together a petition with of goal of amassing 10,000 signatures. Already the petition has had more than 8,500 individuals sign on. Protect the Porkies plans to deliver to Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s office after collecting another 1,400 signatures.
The group claims environmental risks that Highland Copper’s mining plans and process pose to the region outweigh the economic impact. Noting that the Upper Peninsula’s communities’ economies are growing its base on year-round tourism and emerging technology sectors in the region.

For more information on Protect the Porkies and the group’s petition visit: Petition · Protect the Porkies, Protect Lake Superior— Stop the Chopperwood Mine! · Change.org

More Stories

Governor Whitmer signs the final piece of the reproductive health act

4 hours ago Selena Potila

Copper Shores Meals on Wheels Holiday Cookie Sale is Extended

4 hours ago Selena Potila

Highland Copper Shares Potential Economic Impact of Copperwood Mine in Gogebic County

12 hours ago Thomas Fournier

An Oakland County Woman has been sentenced to 15 months for tax fraud

3 days ago Selena Potila

Iron Ore Heritage Recreation Authority will be hosting a party for it’s outgoing trail administrator

3 days ago Selena Potila

Evan Dixon’s Preliminary Examination has been rescheduled

3 days ago Selena Potila

You may have missed

Governor Whitmer signs the final piece of the reproductive health act

4 hours ago Selena Potila

Copper Shores Meals on Wheels Holiday Cookie Sale is Extended

4 hours ago Selena Potila

Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library

6 hours ago Jessica Potila

Protect the Porkies Nearing 10,000 Signature Goal to Stop the Copperwood Mine

12 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Highland Copper Shares Potential Economic Impact of Copperwood Mine in Gogebic County

12 hours ago Thomas Fournier