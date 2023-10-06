Visit the Copper Country for Fall Colors and a Boat Tour

Captain Dominic Snell can take you aboard the SS Dragonfly. Not only will he provide you and your guests with top notch history from the area while seeing amazing views from the Portage Canal, but he will give you an intimate experience to share with your friends.

The SS Dragonfly is the only electric boat tour offered on the Portage Lake Canal. The quiet hum of the batteries is peaceful compared to a normal boat engine. While being an ecofriendly Captain, he doubles as a historian. The hour-long ride is packed with knowledge of the area and showcases some historical sites while on the water. The views of beautiful homes, nature-esque cliff sides, you won’t be bored.

