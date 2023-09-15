Visit Keweenaw Makes Plans to Break a World Record for Plaidurday

The black and red criss-cross pattern button-down shirt should be a fashion staple in any Yooper’s closet. In about a month is the worldwide celebration of the go-to shirt for a night out downtown, a casual Sunday service, or a brisk morning hike… Plaidurday!

Visit Keweenaw knows how much the Keweenaw Peninsula loves plaid, and it’s about time to put the region on the map for another record. On October 6th Visit Keweenaw will call on every resident from the area to meet at the Houghton High School football field for a chance to break a Guinness world record.

The current record holder for the most people in a plaid day photo gathered in Kenora, Ontario on July 27th, 2019. The photo had a total of 1359 people.

Visit Keweenaw wants to set the record straight, with the record holder properly located in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. To blow the previous record out of the water, visit Keweenaw plans to give away a free branded silicone wristband to the first 2,000 attendees to commemorate the record-breaking day. The city of Houghton will help facilitate the event to hold the record with Guinness World Records.

Visit Keweenaw plans to meet at the Houghton High School football field on Friday, October 6th at 12:45 p.m. Brockit Inc. will take the community’s photo, so get your finest plaid ready, it just might go down in the record books.

UPCOMING PLAIDURDAY WORLD RECORD ATTEMPT – YouTube

Event Details