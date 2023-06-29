The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) advises boaters that they will see more DNR conservation wardens and area law enforcement on the water July 1-3 as part of the national Operation Dry Water campaign.

Operating a vessel while impaired is illegal on all bodies of water and can lead to serious injuries, death and legal consequences. In Wisconsin, it is illegal to operate a vessel with a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.08 percent or higher.

Anchor, Alexis Baumann goes into more detail here:

