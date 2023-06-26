Vet Visits With Dr. Hunt – Lymes Disease Symptoms in Pets

5 hours ago Alexis Baumann

This is our third installment of “Vet Visits with Dr. Hunt.”

We go to Bayshore Veterinary Hospital to catch up with Dr. Tim Hunt who explains the symptoms that are apparent in dogs when they have Lymes Disease. He also states the next steps you should take.

Dr. Hunt is very knowledgeable in animal care and even won 2014’s America’s Favorite Veterinarian Contest.

Watch his tips here:

VET VISITS W DR HUNT (LYMES SYMPTOMS IN YOUR PETS) – YouTube

