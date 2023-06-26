Michigan Fire Equipment Grant Program taking applications

LANSING, Mich. – Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that Michigan communities that have part-time, on-call or volunteer firefighters, will have two weeks remaining in order to apply for a grant to purchase fire equipment through the MI Fire Equipment Grant Program. this will need to be completed before the July 10 deadline.

“We must ensure our firefighters have the safety equipment they need to do their jobs effectively,” said Governor Whitmer. “The MI Fire Equipment Grant Program provides up to $10,000 for communities to purchase fire equipment like turnout gear, hard suction hoses, or first aid supplies. I encourage all eligible communities to take advantage of this opportunity and support their first responders.”

Through the State of Michigan’s 2022-23 Fiscal Year Budget, $12 million was allocated to the Michigan Department of Treasury to create and run the MI Fire Equipment Grant Program. This grant awards of up to $10,000 and is available for local units of government for the purchases of eligible fire equipment made between Aug. 1, 2022, and Sept. 30, 2023.

Local communities with fire departments that are predominately on-call, part-time or volunteer in cities, villages, townships, tribal governments, or authorities or commissions are eligible to apply for a grant award.

The applications will need to be received by the Michigan Department of Treasury before July 10, 2023. Grant awards are anticipated to be announced in August 2023.

“Our team is ready to receive and review MI Fire Equipment Grant Program applications from Michigan’s communities,” said State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks. “Please follow the instructions carefully and submit a complete and accurate application before the beginning of July. Individuals with questions should not hesitate to contact us for assistance.”

Local communities with questions about the MI Fire Equipment Grant Program should be directed to the Michigan Department of Treasury at Treas-MIFireGrant@michigan.gov.

More information is available at Michigan.gov/MIFireEquipmentGrant.