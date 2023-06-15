ABC Reporter Alexis Baumann went to Mackinac Island on Monday, June 12th for the 75th Annual Lilac Festival.

She was able to catch up with Steph Castelein and learn more about this fragrant festival and all it has to offer. Not to mention the intense history this festival holds! She was also able to go to Watercolor Cafe to try some lilac inspired food and find out their part in the grand parade!

The 75th Annual Lilac Festival is open from the dates June 9th, 2023 to Sunday, June 18th, 2023. The big parade to mark the end of the festival starts at 4:00PM beginning at Mission Point Resort.

Watch the interviews here!

LILAC FEST PKG – YouTube