KEWEENAW 2022 VISITOR SPENDING

VISITOR SPENDING FOR KEWEENAW IN 2022 WAS ESTIMATED TO BE UP COMPARED WITH VISITOR SPENDING IN 2021.

MORE THAN 400,000 OVERNIGHT VISITORS STAYED IN THE KEWEENAW DURING 2022. CONTRIBUTING ABOUT $140 MILLION TO THE LOCAL ECONOMY IN 2022 COMPARED WITH $103 MILLION IN 2021.

FOR VISITORS LODGING IS THE SINGLE LARGEST SPENDING CATEGORY, $41 MILLION, FOLLOWED BY FOOD & BEVERAGE $35 MILLION, TRANSPORTION $25 MILLION, RETAIL $23 MILLION AND LASTLY RECREATION AT $16 MILLION.

THE WESTERN UPPER PENINSUL PLANNING AND DEVELOPMENT REGION,(WUPPDR). IS STUDING THE ECONOMIC IMPACT OF TOURISM IN THE KEWEENAW. THIS STUDY WAS STARTED IN THE WINTER OF 2023 AND RUN FOR ONE YEAR. THE RESULTS OF THE THIS STUDY SHOULD HELP RESEARCHERS UNDERSTAND THE ECONOMIC IMPACT OF TOURISM IN THE WESTERN U.P. THIS WILL HELP TO UNDERSTAND TOURISM DRAWS BY SEASON, SPENDING PATTERNS AND OTHER FACTORS.

VISIT KEWEENAW WILL USE THE DATA FROM THE STUDY TO UPGRADE ITS TOURISM STATISTICS DASHBOARD AND COMMUNICATE THIS TO AREA COMMUNITYS.

THIS STUDY IS FUNDED BY THE U.S. ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ADMINISTRATION AND IS BEING LED BY THE UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN ECONOMIC GROWTH INSTITUTE, WUPPDR AND VISIT KEWEENAW.